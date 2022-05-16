ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.64.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.