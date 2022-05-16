Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Amarin has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.