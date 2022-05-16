Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CEO Purchases $26,160.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) CEO Claude Leblanc bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claude Leblanc also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,466 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 592,305 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 222,274 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

