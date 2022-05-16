Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.57.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.61.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameren by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 730.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 195,962 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.