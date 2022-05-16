American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 984,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 391.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 646,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 515,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

