American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.25. 8,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,603. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.