American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

