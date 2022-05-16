American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 153.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

