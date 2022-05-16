American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ANAT opened at $189.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09. American National Group has a 52-week low of $143.10 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499 over the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

