American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will report sales of $152.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the highest is $152.70 million. American Public Education posted sales of $78.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $618.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $644.33 million, with estimates ranging from $633.38 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. Barrington Research cut their target price on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $257.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

