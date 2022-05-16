American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.