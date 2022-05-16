American Public Education, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APEI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

