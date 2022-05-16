American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Denis Geldard Sells 100,000 Shares

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Rating) insider Denis Geldard sold 100,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25), for a total value of A$36,000.00 ($25,000.00).
Denis Geldard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Denis Geldard sold 100,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.33), for a total value of A$48,000.00 ($33,333.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.92.
American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for thorium and uranium; base and precious metals; industrial minerals; copper; and cobalt. American Rare Earths Limited primarily focuses on its 100% owned La Paz Rare Earth Project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares comprising 107 unpatented lode mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.
