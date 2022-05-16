Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.73 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 838,844 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

