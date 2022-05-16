Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.

Shares of USA opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$171.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.94 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

