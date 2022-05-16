Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.85. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -218.67, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after buying an additional 180,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,962,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 2,562,500 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

