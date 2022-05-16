Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly Sells 7,300 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,318.50.

Shares of ARG stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.65. 250,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,940. The stock has a market cap of C$284.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$2.01.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

