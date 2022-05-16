Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.73 million.Amplitude also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amplitude by 127.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $18,993,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

