Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.06 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.