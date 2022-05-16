Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Amyris had a negative return on equity of 609.82% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

