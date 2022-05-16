Analog Devices’ (ADI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.