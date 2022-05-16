Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.23. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

