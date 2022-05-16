Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report $30.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.35 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $18.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $106.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $109.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.97 billion to $84.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.92 on Monday. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.