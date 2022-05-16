Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

