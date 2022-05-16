Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.10. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.