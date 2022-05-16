Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

