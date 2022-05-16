Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trimble posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

TRMB opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

