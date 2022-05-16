Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to announce $5.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the highest is $5.71 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.67 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $24.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

