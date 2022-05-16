Analysts Anticipate WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WeWork’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WeWork will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WeWork.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WE traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.58. 305,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,974. WeWork has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

WeWork Company Profile (Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WeWork (WE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.