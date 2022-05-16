Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $109.53 and a 1-year high of $276.21.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

