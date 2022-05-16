Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period.
Shares of AEO opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.
About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
