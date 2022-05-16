Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.41. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

