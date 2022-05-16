Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $634.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $619.30 million and the highest is $649.90 million. Ares Management reported sales of $507.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ares Management’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Ares Management stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Management has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $90.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

