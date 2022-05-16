Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.07 Million

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $38.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.15 million and the lowest is $34.95 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $197.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.99 million to $216.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $341.96 million, with estimates ranging from $219.45 million to $533.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

