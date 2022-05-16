Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will post $55.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $224.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $234.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 35.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $720.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

