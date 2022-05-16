Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. Coty reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

