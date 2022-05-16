Analysts Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.72). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.