Analysts Expect Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genenta Science’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genenta Science will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genenta Science.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genenta Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

GNTA opened at $5.98 on Monday. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Genenta Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genenta Science (GNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.