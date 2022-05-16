Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

