Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. KBR reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE KBR opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.