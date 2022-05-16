Analysts Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.53). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDXH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $18,643,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

