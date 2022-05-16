Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

