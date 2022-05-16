Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Million

Analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.05 million and the highest is $6.28 million. Phunware posted sales of $1.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $25.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 12.19.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

