Analysts Expect RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RenovoRx.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RNXT stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $368,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.