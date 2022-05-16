Analysts Expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). Root posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.37. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

In related news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

