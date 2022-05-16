Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce $130.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.27 million and the highest is $133.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $126.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $533.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.01 million to $535.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $556.23 million, with estimates ranging from $548.99 million to $561.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.
FREE opened at $6.62 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 321,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 128,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
