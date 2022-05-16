Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 998,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,522. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

