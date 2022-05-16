Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $2.54 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,497.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,896,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 224,170 shares of company stock worth $400,552 in the last 90 days.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.