Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXT. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$6.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$403.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$187.70 million.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

