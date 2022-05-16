Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

